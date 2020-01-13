Bullet, live rounds found inside North Philly schools, prompting lockdowns

article

Two North Philadelphia schools were placed on lockdown Monday following the discovery of a bullet and live rounds inside their buildings.

The first incident took place around 9 a.m. at Thomas Alva Edison High School on West Luzerne Street.

Authorities said school police found six live rounds on a 16-year-old male student, prompting the lockdown. No firearm has been located at this time. The school's lockdown was lifted at 10 a.m.

The second incident occurred at Richard R. Wright Elementary School on North 28th Street.

Police said the school was placed on lockdown after a bullet was found on the second floor stairwell. The lockdown was lifted at 10:30 a.m.

These are ongoing investigations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

