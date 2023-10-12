Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Ben Franklin Bridge as nearly all lanes shut coming into Philadelphia

Commuters, beware! Thursday morning traffic is bound to cause some serious headaches, and late arrivals.

A police investigation on the Ben Franklin Bridge has shut down all but one lane of traffic making its way into Philadelphia.

Traffic has been backed up for hours, and there is currently no ETA on when all lanes will reopen. Currently, traffic is only flowing through the far left lane.

SKYFOX was live over the scene of what FOX 29's Bob Kelly called a "parking lot" on the bridge.

Details of the investigation are unknown at this time.