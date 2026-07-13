Burglary suspect grabbed K-9 officer by snout after being found hiding in Delaware home: police
NEWARK, Del. - A Pennsylvania man was arrested after police say he grabbed a K-9 officer by the snout when he was found hiding under blankets in the basement of a New Castle County home on Saturday night.
What we know:
Police were called to a home in the Saratoga Court community around 11 p.m. Saturday after a homeowner reported finding their basement door open and an unknown person inside the property.
After officers told anyone inside to announce their presence with no reply, police say K-9 Vudu entered the basement and found 25-year-old Jimi Payne hiding under blankets.
Investigators say Payne grabbed K-9 Vudu by the snout and attempted to physically push him away before officers took Payne into custody.
K-9 Vudu was not hurt during the incident. One officer sustained a minor injury and has been released after receiving treatment.
What's next:
Payne, a Delaware County native, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault – injuring a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and harassment.
He was arraigned and released after posting $8,100 bail.