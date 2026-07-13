Burglary suspect grabbed K-9 officer by snout after being found hiding in Delaware home: police

The Brief Jimi Payne, 25, was arrested after he was allegedly found hiding under blankets in the basement of a home in New Castle County. Police say Payne grabbed K-9 Officer Vudu by the snot upon being found under blankets inside the home. Payne was charged with first degree burglary, assault of a law enforcement officer, and more.



A Pennsylvania man was arrested after police say he grabbed a K-9 officer by the snout when he was found hiding under blankets in the basement of a New Castle County home on Saturday night.

What we know:

Police were called to a home in the Saratoga Court community around 11 p.m. Saturday after a homeowner reported finding their basement door open and an unknown person inside the property.

After officers told anyone inside to announce their presence with no reply, police say K-9 Vudu entered the basement and found 25-year-old Jimi Payne hiding under blankets.

Investigators say Payne grabbed K-9 Vudu by the snout and attempted to physically push him away before officers took Payne into custody.

K-9 Vudu was not hurt during the incident. One officer sustained a minor injury and has been released after receiving treatment.

What's next:

Payne, a Delaware County native, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault – injuring a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and harassment.

He was arraigned and released after posting $8,100 bail.