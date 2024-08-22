Burglary suspects haul away truckload of items stolen from Philadelphia home: police

article

Police are searching for two men accused of stealing a literal truckload of items, including appliances and furniture, from a Philadelphia home.

Authorities say the burglary happened Sunday night at a property on the 1600 block of North 26th Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police shared clear footage of the two men entering the home, shortly before investigators say they stole about $15K worth of items.

The duo is accused of loading numerous pieces of furniture and several appliances into an older model Ford pick-up truck.

In footage shared by police, the truck is seen pulling away from the home with its truck bed full of items.

Anyone with information on the two suspects or the burglary should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.