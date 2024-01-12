Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 AM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SAT 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Burlington County homeowners still pumping out flood water as more rain moves in

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 10:39PM
Burlington County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Burlington County officials declare countywide emergency declaration as homeowners, trying to clean up from earlier storms, are met with more rain.

DELRAN, N.J. - Tuesday night's storms brought a deluge of rain and destructive winds across New Jersey and hard-hit Delran, in Burlington County, where the Rancocas Creek swelled, spilling into homes and covering roadways.

In advance of another rainmaker moving into the region, officials in Burlington County have issued a countywide emergency declaration. Further, county officials are urging residents who could possibly be affected by additional flooding Friday night, to evacuate the area voluntarily.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Delran Firehouse for residents and say they will open a second, if the need arises. The firehouse is located at 9 South Bridgeboro Street.

Burlington County residents try to prepare for next wave of rain

Residents of Delran, in Burlington County, were swamped with rain and flooding after Tuesday night's storm and now must make the effort to get ahead of another storm system.

Forecasters are saying an additional half inch to an inch of rain could fall Friday night into Saturday morning. The ground, already so saturated from heavy rain in December, coupled with Tuesday night’s storm and rivers not able to drain excess water, leave flood-prone areas vulnerable to the least amount of rainfall.

Delran flood damage.

In addition, winds are, again, expected to gust up to tropical storm force, all of which will easily lead to flooding, power outages and closed roads, due to downed trees, in the wake of highly saturated grounds or the force of wind, or both.

"We’re bracing for more rain, strong winds and potential for more severe flooding," said Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell. "Our emergency management teams and first responders are making preparations, but in the interest of everyone’s safety, we’re asking residents in our previous flood zones to voluntarily evacuate in order to avoid putting lives at risk."

All Burlington County residents are urged to create disaster kits that should include essential items such as medication, clothing and necessary, important documents.

Residents should be aware of weather forecasts and emergency alerts. Residents can sign up for real-time alerts at the Burlington County Department of Public Safety’s CivicReady Emergency Alert System, here.