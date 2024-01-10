Expand / Collapse search
NJ flooding: Basements, yards overcome with floodwater in 'hardest hit town' of Delran

By FOX 29 Staff
Severe Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
DELRAN, N.J. - One South Jersey town appeared to take the brunt of Tuesday's storm as floodwaters covered neighborhoods, eventually surging into several homes.

A downpour of torrential rain pummeled the entire Delaware Valley for several hourr.

Power outages, flooding and road closures took their toll on the entire state of New Jersey, as towns from north to south felt the storm's damaging effects.

However, officials in Burlington County say that Delran was the "hardest hit town" in the area.

More than 50 homes were impacted as floodwaters filled yards and basements with the Rancocas Creek flowing just feet away.

The creek is a tributary of the Delaware River, which reached a record-breaking crest on Tuesday and is expected to rise again Wednesday.

Neighbors also told FOX 29 that some foundations may have been compromised in the aftermath.

No injuries were reported, but county officials did say that water rescues were required at three homes in Delran.

Flood warnings remain in effect for Burlington County until 4 p.m. Wednesday.