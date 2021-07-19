Burlington County residents clean up after EF-1 touched down Saturday

While last week's weather story was historic flooding, this weekend the story was strong winds.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Burlington County, New Jersey late Saturday night.

The NWS says the tornado brought winds of 80 to 90 miles per hour and ripped through nearly an eight-mile stretch of the county around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Residents spent Sunday morning cleaning up the damage left behind.

Ray Apice spent his day cleaning up four large trees that came down in his yard, roughly two years after another tree came down through his roof.

"I probably took another 20 or 30 trees around my property so nothing hit my house and then last night we had 4 more trees de-rooted," Apice told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

For others, the storm left behind everything from busted windows, to crushed cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and most of the tornadoes path was not in residential areas.

So far in 2021, the area has seen five tornadoes. All of them have come in the month of July.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter