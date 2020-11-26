Cacia's Bakery continues tradition of cooking turkeys in their brick oven on Thanksgiving

It's Thanksgiving in South Philadelphia and a decades-old tradition is continuing at Cacia's Bakery.

If you were not in the mood to make a turkey this year, Cacia's has you covered.

The bakery is continuing its decades-long Thanksgiving Tradition of cooking turkeys in their massive brick ovens.

Pickup started at 6 a.m. and the employees say they were expecting a big turnout as more families host smaller gatherings this year.

This year, due to the pandemic, only one person was allowed inside at a time and masks are required.

Customers line up their prepped turkeys before they are cooked in Cacia's brick ovens.

The cost to cook your turkey at Cacia's is just 26 dollars.

