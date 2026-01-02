California man charged in deadly hit-and-run of man riding e-bike in Mount Laurel

article

The Brief An alleged hit-and-run driver accused of fatally striking a man riding an e-bike days after Christmas was arrested. Thair Maroki, a California resident, was taken into custody after the vehicle used in the crash was found in Bergen County. Investigators used surveillance footage from the night of the deadly crash to identify the vehicle's license plate number.



What we know:

Thair Maroki was arrested Thursday after investigators tracked the car used in the deadly hit-and-run to an address in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Maroki was allegedly driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee that fatally struck Anthony Caprio III as he was riding an e-bike on Route 73 around midnight Dec. 29.

Investigators used surveillance videos from nearby businesses to identify the vehicle's California license plate and located the Jeep Thursday in Bergen County.

Maroki was taken into custody by the Lyndhurst Police Department and transported to Mount Laurel where he was formally charged.

What they're saying:

Caprio's family spoke to FOX 29 during the manhunt for the hit-and-run driver and revealed that he had just purchased and fixed up the e-bike he was riding.

His mother, Michele, had pleaded with him not to travel on busy roads.

"He didn't have a helmet," she said. "What are you gonna do with someone almost 50 years old… he's a grown man."

What's next:

Maroki will appear before a judge on Friday.

The Burlington County Prosecutors Office says it will try to convince a Superior Court judge to detain Maroki.