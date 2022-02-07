California will end mask mandate on Feb. 15

California will end its statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 15, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

According to the governor's office, unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks in indoor public settings.

Local governments can continue their own indoor masking requirements and last week Los Angeles County’s health officials said they intend to keep theirs in place beyond the state deadline.

The state will also lift its requirement for guests to test negative for the virus prior to visiting nursing homes and hospitals, effective immediately.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration brought back the masking mandate in mid-December as the omicron variant gained momentum, and last month extended it through Feb. 15. State health officials said Monday the mandate will end that day.

State officials also announced that Indoor "mega events" with more than 1,000 people will have to require vaccinations or negative tests for those attending and those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks. For outdoor events with more than 10,000 people, there is no vaccination requirement but masks or negative tests are recommended.

Those thresholds increase from the current 500 attendees for indoor and 5,000 attendees for outdoor events. The increased threshold comes after Sunday’s Super Bowl that will draw as many as 100,000 football fans to SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles.

Currently, Los Angeles County is still under a mask mandate that affects all indoor public settings and outdoor "Mega Events" of more than 5,000 people.

Last week, County Health Director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the county will consider itself out of the current COVID-19 surge when virus-related hospitalizations fall below 2,500 for seven straight days. Once that mark is reached, the county will no longer require masks at outdoor mega-events, such as football games, or in outdoor spaces at schools and child-care facilities.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to find out whether they plan to align with the state's guidance and is waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, health officials say they are continuing to evaluate the masking requirement for schoolchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.