‘Calloused behavior’: Police find smiley-face bag of meth in children’s toy section of store

A police department in Maine issued a warning that a small bag of methamphetamine was found in the children’s toy section of a store.

The Madawaska Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that over the weekend a local store contacted them.

Authorities stated an employee found a small plastic bag on a shelf in the toy section of the business.

Police took the baggie, which contained odd-looking smiley faces all over, and tested it. The results came back positive for methamphetamines, according to the department.

“Meth users are usually not known for making the best life decisions, but to show a complete selfish and calloused behavior toward the safety of our children is unacceptable,” the Facebook post said.

The department urged anyone who had more information on the incident to contact them.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.