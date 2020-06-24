Camden County College coronavirus testing site to close on Friday

article

The Camden County College coronavirus testing site will end operations on Friday after appointments slowed and cases in the county plummeted over the last month, officials announced.

The testing site, located on Blackwood Pike in Gloucester Township, has been jointly run by the Camden County Freeholder Board, Department of Health, and Jefferson Health New Jersey since Apr. 15. Upon opening, the site prioritized first responders, healthcare workers, and essential employees.

Since the site expanded testing to include residents in May, health officials say appointments have dropped and daily cases in Camden County have plunged by 60 percent.

"With our cases showing a serious decline, there is no longer a significant need for a site at this location. Rest assured, the Freeholder Board will be standing by and will be prepared to respond if these factors change,” Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said.

Officials say a testing site located on 3101 Federal Street in Camden will continue to operate. Jefferson Health New Jersey will also continue to administer tests at sites in Cherry Hill and Washington Township.

