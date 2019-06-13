Camden County mother arrested, charged in the death of 18-month-old son

article

A mother in Sicklerville, Camden County has been arrested in the death of her son.

Camden County officials say Heather Reynolds, 41, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges, in connection with the death of her 18-month-old son.

Officers responded to Marcia Court, in Sicklerville, Gloucester Township, May 10, 2018. They arrived to find the child unresponsive on the lawn near his home. He was pronounced dead a short time after officers arrived.

An autopsy showed the baby asphyxiated. Investigators say it’s a homicide case.

Reynolds was taken into custody and is being held in the Camden County Jail awaiting a hearing.