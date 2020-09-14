Camden County officials ask for help locating missing, disabled Pennsauken man

article

Authorities seek assistance in locating a missing, disabled Camden County man.

Officials say 52-year-old Pennsauken resident Cesar Leal went missing Sunday, around 11 a.m., from his home on the 2200 block of 45th Street. Family members say Leal is developmentally disabled and they are worried about his safety.

Leal was seen wearing a blue short-sleeved t-shirt and black basketball shorts that have a blue stripe. He was wearing brown flip flops with black ankle socks.

Officials say Leal is 5’1” and weighs about 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black hair.

Leal is said to walk to parks in Pennsauken and in Merchantville.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Leal is asked to contact CCPO Detective Allison Dube Smith at 856-225-7105 or Pennsauken Detective Aerika Long at 856-663-1234. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

