Norristown man, 20, shot to death; officials search for shooter

The Brief A 20-year-old man was found shot to death in Norristown Friday night. Officials announced an active investigation has been launched to find the shooter.



What we know:

Police responded to multiple gunshots fired Friday night, about 9:45, on the 600 block of Corson Street, officials said.

Police arrived to find Tahaj Andru Harrison, 20, was in the backyard of his home and had died there, from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Authorities determined the shooting took place a few houses from Harrison’s home.

Police are actively searching for the shooter.

What we don't know:

No suspect information has been released, nor any details related to a motive or where exactly Harrison was shot and how he arrived at his backyard.

What you can do:

Montgomery County officials announced a joint investigation into the homicide between Norristown Police and the Montgomery County Detectives. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Norristown Police at 610- 270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.