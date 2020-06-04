Camden County officials seek help locating missing 12-year-old girl.

article

Officials in Camden County are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl from Camden.

Camden County Police and the Office of the Camden County Prosecutor say 12-year-old Cheyenna Sesay was reported missing Wednesday night from her home on the 800 block of Haddon Avenue, in Camden, New Jersey. Officials say Cheyenna was last seen around 6 p.m. near 6th Street and Washington Street.

She is said to be about 5’0” and 120 pounds. She has black hair with burgundy braids and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a gray dress decorated with light colored hearts.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding Cheyenna’s whereabouts to please contact them at the Camden County tip line (856) 757-7042.

