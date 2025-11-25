Camden County police hold turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

The Camden County Police Department was handing out free turkeys to community members ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

What we know:

The department first started off distributing items in Woodlynne, New Jersey.

Jacqueline Johnson, a Collingswood resident, stopped by the distribution on the way to the store.

"It feels pretty good, something for the community, you got all this violence going on we don’t need that, we need the help," said Johnson.

The Camden County police officers also headed to a number of homes to drop off turkeys for senior citizens.

"I like it, it’s good, there’s a lot of people out there that don’t have, so I like it," says Rhonda Montes, who got emotional as she received her turkey.

The department says this service is one they enjoy doing to support their community.

Cpt. Vivian Coley of the Camden County Police Department says, "It’s always good to give back so, this is a very exciting time for the officers. We have our commanders out and the residents are extremely happy."