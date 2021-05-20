Camden County mother, boyfriend charged in death of 5-year-old, prosecutors say

article

The mother of a 5-year-old and her boyfriend have been charged in connection with the child’s death, prosecutors said Thursday.

Marlena Cook, 29, of Camden, faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree aggravated assault and related charges.

Saeed Bey, 27, of Camden, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Police were called to the 2500 block of S. 8th St. in Camden on May 18 around 3:50 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive 5-year-old.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said the child was transported to an area hospital where doctors observed the victim was suffering from multiple, visible injuries. The child died from those injuries around 11:45 p.m.

The Camden County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was blunt head rrauma and the manner of death was homicide, according to investigators.

"Words seem to fall far short when it comes to commenting on the horrible death of a child," said Prosecutor JIll Mayer. "No child should ever have to suffer at the hands of a parent — parents are supposed to be the ultimate protectors. My condolences go out to the child’s family and loved ones. We pledge to get justice for this child and for those who are grieving this unimaginable loss."

Cook and Bey were arrested and transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility awaiting detention hearings.

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter