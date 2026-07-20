Saquon Barkley’s home targeted in Malvern break-in; search for suspects continues

The Brief Tredyffrin Township Police are searching for two suspects after an attempted break-in at Saquon Barkley’s Malvern home Saturday. No injuries were reported and police are reviewing security footage and seeking tips about a white GMC Yukon SUV. Experts say public figures are increasingly targeted and offer advice for protecting personal information online.



Tredyffrin Township Police are still searching for two suspects after an attempted home invasion and burglary at Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s home in Malvern Saturday, according to police.

Police continue search for suspects and review security footage

What we know:

The attempted break-in happened around 5:00 a.m. Saturday while Barkley and his family were inside the home, according to Tredyffrin Township Police. Authorities say no injuries were reported, and the suspects fled before police arrived around 5:10 a.m.

Investigators are reviewing security camera footage from Barkley’s property as well as surveillance video from neighboring homes in an effort to identify the suspects, police say. Officers released an image of a white GMC Yukon SUV that may be connected to the investigation.

Chester County Detectives are assisting Tredyffrin Township Police with the case.

"We love our Philadelphia Eagles, but he’s been a victim of a crime," said Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attempted burglary or the white GMC Yukon to contact Tredyffrin Township Police as the investigation continues.

The backstory:

Barkley is the latest in a string of professional athletes targeted by criminals.

In 2019, former Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox was also the victim of a home invasion. More recently, several high-profile burglaries have targeted professional athletes across the country, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in 2024.

Cybersecurity experts say public records and online databases can make it surprisingly easy for criminals to locate someone’s home address.

"It’s very scary how easy it is to find someone online," said Dave Kohler of Veritas Forensic Consulting, a retired law enforcement official who specializes in cyber investigations among other areas. "You can find where you live. You can find the deed, the address and even mortgage information," said Kohler.

What you can do:

Kohler says it’s nearly impossible for public figures to completely hide their personal information online, but there are steps homeowners can take to make themselves less vulnerable.

How to protect your personal information online

Among Kohler’s recommendations:

Purchase property through a limited liability company (LLC) when possible.

Set up Google Alerts for your name to monitor where your personal information appears online.

Request that websites remove your personal information through their opt-out processes.

Consider hiring reputable data removal services that work to delete personal information from data broker websites.

Stay alert to data breaches that could expose sensitive personal information.

Kohler says these steps can help reduce the risk of being targeted, but public figures should remain vigilant.

What we don't know:

Police have not released descriptions of the suspects or said whether any items were taken from Barkley’s home. It is not clear how the suspects attempted to enter the property or if there is any connection to other recent burglaries involving professional athletes.