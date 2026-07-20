Bucks County deputy sheriff fired, charged for photographing naked prisoners

The Brief Former Bucks County deputy sheriff Ryan Gaffney is accused of photographing naked prisoners and sharing the images. Gaffney has been fired and now faces several charges, including official oppression and obstruction. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 10.



Former Bucks County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Gaffney is facing criminal charges after investigators say he photographed naked prisoners and shared the images with others, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Criminal charges filed against former deputy sheriff

What we know:

Ryan Gaffney, 46, of Feasterville, was hired in 2023 and is accused of using his personal cell phone to photograph naked prisoners on at least two separate occasions, according to Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan.

"Our investigation found that Ryan Gaffney, while on deputy as a deputy sheriff, utilized his personal cell phone to photograph naked prisoners on at least two separate occasions," said Khan.

The Bucks County Sheriff’s Office referred the case to the district attorney’s office.

Gaffney was placed on administrative leave the day the complaint was received and was terminated last month, according to Bucks County Sheriff Danny Ceisler.

The charges are connected to a January 2026 search warrant involving Gaffney and other officers.

Khan also described one incident where Gaffney photographed a man "who was suffering a mental health crisis... While this man was sitting on a bench at the end of his bed just trying to put his pants on, Deputy Sheriff Gaffney removed his right glove, pulled out his personal cell phone, opened up the camera app and pointed the lens right at the man."

Other deputies’ body cameras captured the moments as Gaffney covered his camera, according to the district attorney.

"In this building, in the Bucks County Criminal Justice Center, Mr. Gaffney showed that photograph of this man’s genitals to female employees in the office," said Khan.

The DA’s office says detectives found a similar photo from December 2024.

Gaffney faces two counts of official oppression and one count each of obstructing an investigation or a government function, according to Khan.

Bucks County Sheriff Danny Ceisler said, "Former Deputy Gaffney's conduct was beyond unacceptable and not in any way representative of the highly professional deputies who serve this county with integrity every day. I commend the Bucks County Detectives for their excellent investigative work in this matter."

Gaffney’s background includes service as an Air Force veteran and as a part-time police officer with Hulmeville Boro.

Some of Gaffney’s neighbors said that does not sound like the neighbor they know and there’s no way that could be true.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 10.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether any additional victims have been identified or if further charges are possible.