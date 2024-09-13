Camden School Board President resigns after blowback from sexual assault allegations

Camden School Board President Wasim Muhammad announced his resignation Friday amid calls to step down after the district reached a multi-million dollar settlement over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

"I think it bears repeating that after my long journey through the legal system I was found innocent of the egregious allegations made against me and exonerated by a

jury of my peers," Muhammad said in a letter announcing his resignation.

"Nevertheless, even with that exoneration in a court of law, I believe I have become a distraction through the blatant misinformation that has been spread by a small group of critics," he added.

Muhammad's resignation closely followed a contentious meeting at Camden High School where students and parents called for his resignation. His attorney, Troy Archie, told reporters at the late-August meeting that Muhammad would not step down and that he's been "absolved of any sexual misconduct in his legal lawsuit."

His accuser, Salema Robinson's attorney, spoke on her behalf and read the following statement in part. "Every day is an effort for me to function," read Jeff Fritz, Salema Robinson's attorney. "I am plagued with memories and nightmares."

Muhammad wrote in his resignation letter that he believes continuing in his role would "shift the spotlight away from the incredibly important objective of educating our students and improving the outcomes for the children in the school district."

"I will continue to serve our city as a resident and continue to do the hard work of enhancing our neighborhoods as a member of the clergy and as a civic leader," he wrote. "In the future, my title may change, but that will never put out the fire I have for lifting up members of my community and working to make the city a better place to live."