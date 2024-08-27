Chaos erupts at Camden school board meeting amid call to remove president

Controversy in the Camden School District is apparent as some parents and students are calling for the removal of the school board president, after the district settled a $2 million lawsuit over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

FOX 29's Dawn Timmeney attended a meeting regarding the district Tuesday night that was very chaotic.

The evening started out with a protest in front of the high school and the actual meeting began and ended just as it started, extremely contentious with multiple disruptions and sheer chaos at points.

People were screaming, booing, and blowing whistles before the Camden City School Board meeting was even called to order.

"Since when do we stand for injustice...let me say it again... since when do we stand for injustice?" said a resident.

"I'm shaking because I'm angry," said Damien Irizarry,12th grader.

Folks poured into the Camden High School auditorium demanding School Board President Wasim Muhammad be removed or resign.

The meeting comes two months after the school district reached a $2 million settlement with a former student who accused him of sexual assault in a civil case.

The jury ruled he "recklessly or intentionally committed extreme and outrageous conduct" but found he had not sexually assaulted the then 15-year-old.

His accuser, Salema Robinson's attorney, spoke on her behalf and read the following statement in part. "Every day is an effort for me to function," read Jeff Fritz, Salema Robinson's attorney. "I am plagued with memories and nightmares."

A member of Wasim Muhammad's family tried to speak during the meeting. However, she was disrupted by the rowdy crowd.

A woman standing along the side of the stage was involved in some sort of scuffle before Muhammad ushered her out.

Then, complete chaos erupted before the meeting was declared over.

After the dust settled, Muhammad's attorney spoke to reporters saying the whole ordeal was expected.

"He's not stepping down." said Troy Archie, Muhammad's attorney. "He wishes to serve, I understand it was contentious, but he's been absolved of any sexual misconduct in his legal lawsuit."

"I think it's gonna come up but he's going to have to overshadow with good deeds," Archie continued.

Those in the crowd vowed not to stop fighting to have Muhammad removed.

Governor Phil Murphy has also called for his resignation, citing the appalling and heinous nature of the allegations.

No decision was made Tuesday night.