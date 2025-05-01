Camden schools forced to make deep cuts to close budget deficit: what it means for you

The Brief Camden City Schools are facing a $91 million budget deficit and that means changes have to be made. Eliminating hundreds of positions are being discussed as well as restructuring several schools.



Camden public schools will impose deep cuts to close a multi-million-dollar budget deficit. Those losing their jobs will include teachers.

What we know:

Just over a decade ago, nearly 12,000 students attended the Camden public schools. That number has now dwindled to just under 6,000. Where have the students gone? To the alternative renaissance and charter schools now enrolling nearly 10,000 students. For the public schools, fewer students mean less staff.

What they're saying:

Pamela Clark leads the Camden Education Association. She said, "My heart is heavy, however we will fight. The NJEA and I will fight to see where the deficits are in their budgets."

Clark spent Thursday visiting schools like Dudley Elementary to speak with employees soon to lose their jobs. Camden’s public schools will impose deep cuts in staff to close a gaping $91 million budget deficit.

Katrina McCombs is the Superintendent of Camden Schools. She said in a press conference Wednesday, "We are implementing a series of very, very difficult cuts but necessary steps in order to stabilize our finances and preserve what matters."

Dig deeper:

117 district employees will lose their jobs starting July first under the budget cutting. Teachers, senior managers, counselors, custodians, and security officers will all be impacted.

Camden High School, sprawling and newly renovated, will drop from four principals to one while the city’s only middle school will send students back to their community schools.

Ronald Corbett’s 17-year-old daughter attends Camden High. He said, "It’s devastating not just for the students - students will feel the impacts greatly. It’s a big impact on teachers who live in the area, the ones who are taking care of their families."

Big picture view:

McCombs argues she’s been using temporary federal, including COVID funds, to close the system’s "structural deficit" but those dollars are gone. Meanwhile, Camden schools pour nearly $200 million into those alternative schools teaching thousands of kids from Camden.

Union leader Clark was asked how the cuts would impact city schools. She said, "Our kids won’t get the services they need. They won’t get the mental health component."