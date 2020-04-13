Campaign encourages supporting small businesses in New Jersey

Small businesses are taking a hit during the COVID-19 shutdown. The businesses allowed to remain opened are doing whatever they can to stay afloat during these uncertain times.

Andrea Marcelle, owner of Maison Marcelle Boutique in Haddonfield, New Jersey, updated her front window display Monday, grasping for an ounce of normalcy.

"It's been a challenge, obviously. The streets are quiet this is usually a booming community," she told FOX 29.

While many businesses, including Marcelle's are currently closed to foot traffic, she and the Partnership for Haddonfield — which manages the town's business improvement district — are reminding people that many stores are still open for business. It's part of a new Downtown Haddonfield Campaign.

"We all have utilities and rent to pay, salaries. Those salaries are hopefully being paid," Kathy Gold, owner of In the Kitchen Cooking School, said.

Kathy Gold — on the board of directors for the partnership and the owner of In the Kitchen Cooking School — says they've expanded their downtown Haddonfield website to let people know how they can support local businesses during quarantine, while nany shop owners are turning to social media sales.



"We're here because this is our passion. We love it and to be away from it is painful so we are doing what we can to stay a part of the community,” Marcelle said.

If you wish to help the Downtown Haddonfield Campaign, please click here.

