Canadian farmers salute health care workers fighting COVID-19 with tractor parade

Though it has become one of the most common ways to thank health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic, sometimes clapping at a designated time just isn’t enough.

Farmers in southwestern Ontario, Canada orchestrated a parade in front of St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital on Wednesday. They drove by in tractors and trucks, honking their horns to say thank you to all the doctors and nurses gathered outside to watch.

Video of the six-minute gesture was captured and shared by Andrew Buttigieg, who serves as the press secretary to Ontario’s Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek.

“Here’s something you won’t see everywhere. Basically the entire agricultural community in Elgin County came together to say THANK YOU to our front line health workers at @stegh_cares,“ Buttigieg tweeted.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 5,700 people in the Ontario, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. At least 200 of them have died, which is the most of any Canadian province.

As a whole, more than 19,000 people in Canada have tested positive and over 460 of them have passed away.

