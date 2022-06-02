Cape May County man arrested on sexual assault charges

article

Cape May County officials announce the arrest of a Pleasantville teacher on first degree sexual assault charges.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s office made the announcement Thursday, saying 40-year-old Jonathan C. Howell, a resident of Marmora, was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say the charges stem from a social media post in April 2021, in which over 150 claims of sexual misconduct and harassment against members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were made. A criminal investigation into the claims was then started by the prosecutor’s office.

Howell was a member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, officials said. A search warrant was also executed at Howell’s residence Thursday.

Howell has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Official Misconduct and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Officials say anyone with any information regarding the circumstances of the case are urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the tip system, here. Additionally, people can submit tips to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.