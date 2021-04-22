Prosecutors investigating claims of sexual harassment against Ocean City Beach Patrol

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating over 150 claims of sexual misconduct and harassment brought against members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol after an Instagram account detailed the claims.

Ocean City Mayor Jay A. Gillian announced on Friday that his office has launched a criminal investigation into the claims posted by an Instagram account called 'OCBP_Predators.'

In an update posted to Ocean City's website, Gillian said his office is handling the investigation with the "utmost urgency" and announced immediate changes to the city's lifeguard leadership.

Prosecutors in Cape May are investigating claims of sexual harassment and misconduct brought against members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

Top aide Michael Allegretto will now oversee the Ocean City Beach Patrol, according to Gillian. Allegretto has also been tasked with hiring a labor attorney to review Ocean City's policies and procedures.

Allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against the beach patrol are disturbing and some involve underage people.

Gillian promised to provide regular updates on the investigation. He urged anyone with similar accusations to contact the prosecutor's office at 609-465-1135 or leave an anonymous tip at cmcsheriff.net

