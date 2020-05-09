Cape May County officials propose plans to reopen beginning mid-May

Cape May County officials have announced the submission of a proposal that seeks to reopen communities beginning mid-May.

The Proposal for the Safe, Smart and Progressive Reopening of Cape May County was created by the Recovery Initative outlines methods to start a gradual reopening county-wide.

The proposal recommends opening beaches, boardwalks and other public facilities for active recreation now with a gradual progression to fuller use with mitigation protocols on June 1, 2020.

Rentals shorter than thirty days are to commence in most municipalities on June 1st date.

Under the proposal, outdoor dining and bar service would begin to operate again on May 26, with curb-side pick-up retail sales on May 11.

If approved, indoor dining and retail would be open with social distancing and other protocols on June 1.

A follow-up conference call between Gov. Phil Murphy and Cape May County officials is scheduled for this Tuesday, May 12.

“The Governor’s staff is looking closely at our proposal and the dates suggested," said Freeholder Will Morey. "We are pursuing a plan including dates that are mutually agreeable for the continuation of safe openings in stages that provide our local governments and businesses time to adequately prepare.”

While the hope to reopen is ultimately the goal of the Recovery Initiative, officials are also reminding the public that the health and safety of citizens takes precedence.

“Mitigation protocols will be critically important, not only for the protection of staff and customers, but also for the viability of our businesses,” Freeholder Morey said. “We recommend that business get underway in preparing for the implementation of these all-important safety measures and industry specific protocols.”

