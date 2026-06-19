Cape May County Zoo mourns loss of snow leopards

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The Brief Cape May County Park and Zoo announced the deaths of snow leopards Maliha and Bataar. Both leopards were euthanized due to health issues, with Bataar among the oldest in the country. The zoo plans to welcome new snow leopards as part of a conservation effort.



Cape May County Park and Zoo is mourning the loss of its two snow leopards, Maliha and Bataar, who were both euthanized after facing serious health issues, according to a press release.

The backstory:

Maliha, who was 13, was euthanized in April after an unexpected medical event. Bataar, nearly 18 and one of the oldest snow leopards in the country, was euthanized in early June following a year of treatment for age-related health conditions.

The pair were a popular sight at the zoo, often seen sunbathing together. They were matched as a breeding pair by the Snow Leopard Species Survival Program but did not have cubs together.

Bataar’s history at the zoo goes back to 2015, when he became the first snow leopard in the zoo’s new building. He previously fathered cubs with his first mate, Tysa, before she was transferred to another facility. Maliha joined Bataar in 2021, and they remained companions until their passing.

What they're saying:

"Maliha and Bataar were beloved members of our zoo family, and they brought joy to countless visitors over the years," said Commissioner Vice-Director Andrew Bulakowski, liaison to the Cape May County Park and Zoo. "Our dedicated animal care and veterinary staff gave them exceptional care throughout their lives, and especially in their final months. We share in the community’s sadness at their loss."

The zoo’s next steps for snow leopard conservation

Why you should care:

The zoo is working with the Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan Program Leader at Blank Park Zoo to bring in a new male and female snow leopard. The zoo says these new arrivals will help continue conservation breeding efforts and support the long-term preservation of the species.

As the zoo remembers Maliha and Bataar, it is also preparing for the next chapter in its snow leopard program, with a focus on education and preservation and an aim to inspire visitors and contribute to global conservation.