Object thrown into Philadelphia home overnight determined to be inert grenade: police

The Brief Police say an inert grenade was thrown into a Philadelphia home overnight Wednesday. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the 400 block of West Courtland Street. No injuries were reported.



No injuries were reported after investigators say an inert grenade was thrown into a residence in Philadelphia overnight.

What we know:

Police were called to the 400 block of West Courtland Street just before 2 a.m. after a caller reported that a grenade had been thrown into their residence.

The Philadelphia Police Bomb Disposal Unit responded to the property and safely removed the device around 3:30 a.m. Authorities later determined that the device was inert and posed no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported as of Thursday morning. Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to reach out to the Philadelphia Police Department.