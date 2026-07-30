Object thrown into Philadelphia home overnight determined to be inert grenade: police
PHILADELPHIA - No injuries were reported after investigators say an inert grenade was thrown into a residence in Philadelphia overnight.
What we know:
Police were called to the 400 block of West Courtland Street just before 2 a.m. after a caller reported that a grenade had been thrown into their residence.
The Philadelphia Police Bomb Disposal Unit responded to the property and safely removed the device around 3:30 a.m. Authorities later determined that the device was inert and posed no danger to the public.
What we don't know:
No arrests were reported as of Thursday morning. Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to reach out to the Philadelphia Police Department.