Cape May looking to ease restrictions on public drinking

Cape May is looking to ease restrictions on public drinking to help boost business down the shore during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Cirino came to Cape May’s legendary Ugly Mug for takeout dinner Wednesday night, but come next week he may be able to have a drink on his stroll back on Washington Street Mall.

"It's a beautiful thing. People miss that. People don’t want to be walking around with a Coke. They want to have a drink at night," he told FOX 29.

Right now, you can buy drink for takeout, however, you just can’t drink it in public. Well, Cape May City leaders will vote on Thursday to potentially change that allowing open containers of alcohol from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the town's tourist district, including much of downtown, the promenade and the entire beach.

"It's been reported people will drink on the beach once in awhile, but we are still the same town. We have an image, but we know this is for a very limited time," Cape May Mayor Clarence Lear said.

The town's mayor says he’s not afraid of a free for all and says the open container ordinance would end in November.

"As a former police officer I felt like it would help the police officers not be put in a situation where they are faced with enforcing something at a time we want to support the restaurants and bar," Mayor Lear explained.

