Cape May officials identify pedestrian killed in weekend crash

Authorities in Cape May, New Jersey have identified a woman who died after she was struck by a driver over the weekend.

Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Cape May police responded to a report of an erratic driver when an officer observed a crash on the 500 block of Lafayatte Street.

Police say a 51-year-old driver of a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder struck a pedestrian, later identified as 63-year-old Eva Wolfe. Wolfe, a Marlton resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle and a juvenile passenger were taken to the Cape Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and no charges have been filed at this time.