Cape Verde carries a small nation’s dream into historic World Cup round-of-32 match

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The Brief Cape Verde reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the country’s history. The Blue Sharks finished second in Group H after going unbeaten against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Cape Verde, one of the smallest nations ever to qualify for a World Cup, will face Argentina in the round of 32.



Cape Verde came to its first World Cup carrying a dream. Now, that dream is headed to the knockout stage.

A World Cup story that keeps growing

Cape Verde reached the round of 32 after a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia, completing an unbeaten group-stage run in the country’s first World Cup appearance.

The Blue Sharks finished second in Group H behind Spain, moving ahead of Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to claim one of the most meaningful places in the knockout stage.

For a country of roughly half a million people, it is a moment that stretches far beyond the scoreboard.

Cape Verde had never played in a World Cup before 2026. Now, the island nation off the coast of West Africa is preparing for a knockout-stage match against Argentina, the reigning world champion.

One of the smallest nations ever to qualify

Cape Verde’s run is historic because of both what the team has done and where it comes from.

The country is among the smallest ever to qualify for the men’s World Cup by population. After Curaçao also qualified for the 2026 tournament, Cape Verde became the third least-populous country ever to reach the World Cup, behind Curaçao and Iceland.

But Cape Verde has not played like a team overwhelmed by the stage.

The Blue Sharks opened the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Spain, one of the biggest surprises of the group stage. They followed that by earning a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, then closed group play with another clean-sheet draw against Saudi Arabia.

Three games. Three draws. No losses. One place in the round of 32.

Supporters celebrate Cape Verde's victory against Eswatini during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group D match at a fan zone in Sao Vicente, Cape Verde, on October 13, 2025. A carnival-like atmosphere erupted in the streets of Cape Verde o Expand

Vozinha’s World Cup moment

No player has come to symbolize Cape Verde’s run more than goalkeeper Vozinha.

The 40-year-old, whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias, became one of the emotional faces of the tournament after his performance against Spain.

Vozinha made seven saves in the scoreless draw and was named player of the match. After the game, he was emotional while speaking about what the moment meant and how much he wished his mother could have been there to see it.

His mother was initially unable to attend Cape Verde’s opener because of visa issues, according to ESPN and The Associated Press. Days later, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said she had been granted a visa to travel to the United States in time for Cape Verde’s next match.

By the time Cape Verde kept its World Cup dream alive, Vozinha’s story had become part of the team’s larger story: family, sacrifice, distance, pride and the chance to be seen by the world.

Vozinha’s rise has not only happened on the field. The Cape Verde goalkeeper had about 50,000 Instagram followers before the tournament. By June 27, he had 17 million, a stunning sign of how quickly his story has reached fans around the world.

More than an underdog

Cape Verde’s World Cup run has been called a surprise, but the team’s results have not looked accidental.

The Blue Sharks defended with discipline against Spain, fought back against Uruguay and held their nerve against Saudi Arabia with a place in the knockout stage on the line.

They did not need to be the biggest team in the tournament to become one of its most memorable.

They needed belief, organization and a goalkeeper who has made this World Cup feel deeply human.

TOPSHOT - Supporters celebrate Cape Verde's victory against Eswatini during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group D match at a fan zone in Sao Vicente, Cape Verde, on October 13, 2025. A carnival-like atmosphere erupted in the streets of Ca Expand

A FOX 29 connection in Houston

For FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira, Cape Verde’s historic World Cup moment was personal.

Ferreira was at the game in Houston with her father, who is Cape Verdean, as the Blue Sharks kept their dream alive. She said she got to experience the match beside him as he watched a country close to his heart reach a place it had never been before.

For Cape Verde fans, this World Cup has been about more than results. It has been about family, identity and seeing a small island nation command the attention of the soccer world.

In Houston, that meant a father and daughter sharing a moment that Cape Verdean families everywhere could feel.

What's next:

Cape Verde will face Argentina in the round of 32 on Friday, July 3.

Argentina brings Lionel Messi and the weight of a defending champion. Cape Verde brings something different: the joy of a country living through a first that may be remembered for generations.

Whatever happens next, Cape Verde has already changed the story of its World Cup debut.

The Blue Sharks arrived as one of the smallest nations in the field.

They are leaving the group stage as one of the tournament’s biggest stories.