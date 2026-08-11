Sixers to play defending champs on Opening Night, LeBron's former team on Christmas Day

The Brief The Philadelphia 76ers will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Opening Night. The Sixers will play LeBron James' former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, two days later in South Philadelphia. The Sixers will head out west of the holidays and play another one of LeBron's former teams, the LA Lakers, on Christmas Day.



LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers will tip off the 2026 NBA season against the defending champions, and square off against King James' former team on Christmas Day.

What we know:

The Sixers on Tuesday announced an Opening Night match-up against the defending NBA Champion New York Knicks on Oct. 20th.

The game will take place at Madison Square Garden, four months after the Knicks won their first NBA Championship since 1973.

The Sixers will welcome one of LeBron's former teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers, to the home of his new team two days later.

Philadelphia will head out west for the holidays, and square off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

The backstory:

The Sixers are among the most compelling storylines entering the 2026-2027 NBA season, adding Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Celtics, then signing LeBron James to a 2-year deal.

With All-Star Center Joel Embiid anchoring the team, Philadelphia hopes young stars Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe will take another step forward amid the overwhelming veteran tutelage.