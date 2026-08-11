Philadelphia weather: Heat, humidity to give way to another round of scattered storms

The Brief Forecasters expect another hot and humid day on Tuesday, with a chance of p.m. storms. The storms will be mostly scattered, but could turn severe at times Tuesday night. Humidity will persist through the middle of the week, and drop in time for a pleasant weekend.



Forecasters expect the final day of the six-day heat wave to include uncomfortable humidity that could lead to more severe storms.

What we know:

Mugginess will continue to build on Tuesday, leading to another round of scattered storms in the evening that could turn severe.

Forecasters expect a cluster of storms to move across the area around 9 p.m., with the strongest storms in South Jersey and Delaware.

The National Weather Service says these areas have the best chance of seeing isolated storms with heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

What's next:

The heat wave will finally break on Wednesday when temperatures fall out of the 90s for the first time in almost a week.

Humidity will briefly return on Thursday, and dissipate by Friday, leading to a stellar weekend across the Philadelphia area.

Forecasters expect near-perfect summer conditions, with temps in the 80s and low humidity, on Saturday and Sunday.