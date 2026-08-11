New Jersey unveils license plates for America’s 250th anniversary

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The Brief New Jersey is introducing a special-edition license plate featuring George Washington crossing the Delaware River to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. The plates are expected to be available in about 13 months and will cost drivers a $50 application fee plus a $10 annual renewal. At least 500 initial applications are required for manufacturing to begin.



A new license plate is coming to New Jersey to mark a major historic milestone: the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

What we know:

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill officially signed the bill into law to create the special-edition plates.

The new design will allow New Jersey residents to celebrate the state's deep ties to the nation's founding and its pivotal role in the Revolutionary War. It features George Washington crossing the Delaware River with the phrase, "Crossroad of the Revolution."

What they're saying:

The bill's sponsors, assemblymen Alex Sauickie and Rob Clifton, say New Jersey is home to more Revolutionary War sites than any other state.

"New Jersey is the place where the war turned in America’s favor. The story of the birth of this great nation cannot be told without including the important battles and skirmishes that happened right here in New Jersey. Our outsized role in the American Revolution deserves recognition, remembrance and preservation for future generations," they said.

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How to get a commemorative plate

Dig deeper:

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, working alongside the New Jersey Historic Trust, expects to start issuing the 250th Anniversary Revolutionary War plates in about 13 months. However, the initial costs must be covered by donations, and the state needs a minimum of 500 applications before manufacturing begins.

To receive a plate, drivers would pay a $50 application fee and a $10 annual renewal fee.

Big picture view:

New Jersey is joining a growing list of states across the country that have already rolled out or authorized their own "America 250" license plates.

States like Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, Massachusetts, Delaware, Indiana, Idaho, and New Hampshire have all introduced commemorative license plates to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday.