6 injured after car crashes into outdoor dining structure in Northern Liberties

A car has crashed into an outdoor dining structure in Northern Liberties.

The silver vehicle appeared to collide with both the dining structure and a white van. A crowd was visible at the scene as SKYFOX flew overhead.

Reports say the incident happened at Cafe La Maude, but it is not known if there were any diners on the scene when the accident occurred.

There were six transports from the scene, but so far there is no word on injuries sustained.

Police are on the scene investigating the cause of the accident.

