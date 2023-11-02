Car flipped into ditch in critical Northeast Philadelphia crash
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been critically injured after a crash that ended with his car in a ditch.
Emergency crews responded to the 2600 block of Grant Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver lost control, flipping his vehicle into a ditch.
SKYFOX was live over the scene as crews cleared the terrifying scene.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.