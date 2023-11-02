Car flipped into ditch in critical Northeast Philadelphia crash

article

A man has been critically injured after a crash that ended with his car in a ditch.

Emergency crews responded to the 2600 block of Grant Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver lost control, flipping his vehicle into a ditch.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as crews cleared the terrifying scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.