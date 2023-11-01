Police: Woman, teen shot through front door of Philadelphia home

Authorities say a woman and a teenage girl were shot through the front door of their home Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on the 5700 block of Spruce Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 52-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the hip and a 16-year-old shot in the thigh, according to preliminary information.

Both victims were brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where police say they are in stable condition.

Investigators believe the victims were standing in the vestibule of their home when a shooter fired through the front door from outside the home.

Police say a "person of interest" is being held in connection to the shooting.