Vehicle sought after man dragged, killed trying to cross Kensington street: police

article

A brutal hit-and-run has claimed the life a 33-year-old man as Philadelphia police search for the suspected vehicle.

Police say an SUV ran a red light before hitting the victim in the crosswalk at Lehigh Avenue and Emerald Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle then dragged the man at least 400 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say parts of the suspected vehicle, possibly a black Escalade, were recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.