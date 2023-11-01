Vehicle sought after man dragged, killed trying to cross Kensington street: police
PHILADELPHIA - A brutal hit-and-run has claimed the life a 33-year-old man as Philadelphia police search for the suspected vehicle.
Police say an SUV ran a red light before hitting the victim in the crosswalk at Lehigh Avenue and Emerald Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle then dragged the man at least 400 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police say parts of the suspected vehicle, possibly a black Escalade, were recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.