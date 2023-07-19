Car pinned after 2 tractor trailers crash on Blue Route in Plymouth Meeting, lanes closed

A crash involving two tractor trailers and a car is causing morning commute delays around Plymouth Meeting Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were on the scene at the Blue Route in Plymouth Meeting near Exit 18.

One tractor trailer ended up jackknifed on the shoulder, while an Amazon delivery truck landed in the median with a car pinned beneath it.

It is unknown what led to the crash, and if there are any injuries.

One lane of traffic is moving in each direction at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.