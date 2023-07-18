Caught on camera: Van dumps trash on street in front of Port Richmond small business

The owner of a Philadelphia bakery said store surveillance cameras captured someone in a minivan dumping heaps of garbage outside the Port Richmond business over the weekend.

Alexis Mercado owns Moon Bites, the new Spanish-American bakery on East Allegheny Avenue. They specialize in special occasion cakes and all kinds of sweets including donuts and cupcakes.

"I’m surprised, anytime stuff like that happens, but I didn’t expect it," Mercado said. "The disregard for like, the etiquette, the respect just on the busy street and I have a dumpster on the side of the house."

Mercado said she used gloves to clean up the mess that included cat litter, diapers, food and animal feces. She checked the garbage for names or addresses on mail but didn't find any.

"On top of me cooking, baking, and cleaning, now I'm outside cleaning up people's house trash that should be just thrown away in their own garbage," Mercado said.

It's illegal in Philadelphia to dump garbage in public spaces or on private property, and a violation may be issued. City officials said it makes neighborhoods less safe and more unhealthy.

"Illegal dumping is a crime and severely impacts the quality of life in our neighborhoods across the city," Streets Department spokesperson Keisha McCarty-Skelton told FOX 29.

"Each year the Streets Department spends over one million dollars cleaning up illegally dumped materials at the taxpayers’ expense," she added.

As part of the Streets Department’s Keep it Clean Philly initiative, the department is improving surveillance with new mobile cameras near dumping hot spots, increasing penalties and holding dumpers responsible for cleanup costs.

People are encouraged to report illegal dumping to the authorities. If you catch someone in the act, call 911, but if it’s after the fact, call 311.