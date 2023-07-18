Officials investigate what's causing pavement collapses along Route 202

A pavement collapse closed part of Route 202 near King of Prussia Mall for the second time in two weeks, causing state officials to take a harder look into what's causing the recurring problem.

Northbound lanes of Route 202 between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard remained closed to traffic Tuesday due to what the state's Department of Transportation called "pavement failure."

The same stretch of 202 was closed for nearly three days last week when a sinkhole was discovered during the repair of a busted water main. The cause for each closure is now getting a closer look.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is trying to determine if a sinkhole on private property near the King of Prussia Mall is linked to the fallen asphalt.

"That's why they're in there investigating, they want to know exactly what happened, what contributed to the pavement failing," said PennDOT spokesperson Robyn Briggs.

She added that if the problem pavement is due to the sinkhole, the mall owner will be responsible for the road and sinkhole repairs.

PennDOT is also weary about the recent severe weather that brought flooding rain to parts of our area and was blamed for derailing a train hauling hazardous material.

"Our climate is definitely changing and we're seeing more significant storms," Briggs said. "That's something PennDOT is always looking at in our construction plans."

Repair work on Route 202 will be done with a stronger fill, according to PennDOT, but the road may not reopen until next week.