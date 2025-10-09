Expand / Collapse search
Car shot up at least 15 times in deadly double shooting in South Philly: police

By
Published  October 9, 2025 10:48pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after Philly police say a tragic double shooting occurred at the intersection of Broad Street and Packer Avenue in South Philly Thursday, resulting in one fatality and leaving another victim in critical condition.

What we know:

At approximately 6:12 p.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to Broad Street and Packer Avenue for a reported person with a gun.

Upon arrival, they discovered two victims. 

The first victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported by the Philadelphia Fire Department Medic Unit to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. 

The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police. He is currently listed in critical condition.

What they're saying:

Police believe the victims were inside a car when they were shot, as a vehicle at the scene was found with 15 bullet holes. 

Surveillance cameras in the area partially captured the incident. 

Authorities suspect that the shooter(s) fired shots from a small SUV, described as either dark or silver, which was last seen heading north on Broad Street from Packer Avenue.

What's Next

The Philadelphia Police Department is actively investigating the incident and has secured the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. They are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Local Perspective

After the shooting, police believe the victims jumped out of the car, which subsequently collided with another vehicle occupied by a woman. Fortunately, she was not injured in the incident.

This tragic event underscores the ongoing challenges of gun violence in the city, and the community is urged to assist law enforcement in their efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

