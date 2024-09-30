Car sought in hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old girl found: police sources

article

Just days after police say 14-year-old Dawn Watson was killed in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia, sources say the vehicle sought in the incident has been found.

Police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that the speeding car with front end damage sought in the deadly hit-and-run on Haverford Avenue, was located just blocks away from the crime scene.

The Mercedes Benz has heavy front end damage and was found with both a car cover and a tarp over the vehicle in an attempt to keep it hidden, law enforcement sources say.

Sources say detectives were tipped about the car parked at 58th Street & Girard Avenue less than a mile from where the fatal hit-and-run occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.



