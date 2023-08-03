Cardi B won't face charges after mic throwing incident

Cardi B won’t face any charges after she launched a microphone into her audience during a show in Las Vegas last weekend, police confirmed.

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

The "WAP" singer was accused of battery after she allegedly threw her microphone at a woman in the audience when the fan appeared to throw a cup at her, according to a video. The microphone allegedly bounced off one woman and struck another.

Per Insider, the fan who filed the police report told authorities she was struck in her right shoulder, and she wasn't the individual who threw the drink.

FAN THROWS A CELL PHONE AT DRAKE WHILE HE PERFORMS ON STAGE

FILE - Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 30-year-old had asked fans to splash her with water during the concert at Drai’s Beachclub to cool her down, but not for someone to throw a cup at her.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for the rapper for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cardi B is one of several performers who have been struck by objects while performing on stage recently. Others include Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini and Ariana Grande.

Bebe Rexha was taken to a hospital in June when a fan allegedly threw an iPhone at her. When she returned to the stage for a show in Philadelphia, she pleaded with fans, "Just no phones at my face tonight please, I beg of you."

FILE - Cardi B. attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

In the opening weekend of her Vegas residency late last month, Kelly Clarkson told her audience , "Whatever you do, don't throw it at me, people. If you're gonna throw s---, throw diamonds."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adele gave a similar warning to an audience at her Las Vegas residency recently.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing s--- on stage?" she said. "Have you seen them? I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me, and I'll f---ing kill you."

Read more on FOX News.