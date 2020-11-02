Carjacking suspect flees on foot after brief pursuit in Hunting Park

article

Police are searching for an armed carjacking suspect following an incident in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Officers received a call just after 2 a.m. Monday morning that a silver Chrysler 300 was taken at gunpoint from 10th and Pike streets.

Responding officers found the car and pursued the driver until he crashed and was able to flee on foot.

The suspect was last seen on running north on Percy Street.

Police say he was wearing a black hoodie with white writing and gray pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call police.

