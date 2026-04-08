Sterling High School teacher, coach charged with sexual assault of student

The Brief A Sterling High School teacher was arrested Friday, April 3, for a reported sexual relationship with a student. The teacher, Jason D. Howe, faces charges and is suspended from school duties. Authorities say only one victim has been identified so far, and the investigation is ongoing.



A Sterling High School chemistry teacher has been arrested and charged for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Runnemede Police Chief William Sampolski.

Teacher charged after student reports relationship

What we know:

Jason D. Howe, 26, of Runnemede, is charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault and 2nd-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to officials.

Detectives say Howe and a female student, who was at least 16 but less than 18, had sexual intercourse at his apartment in March.

Howe was arrested Friday, April 3, in Runnemede and is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing next week.

Howe worked as a chemistry teacher at Sterling High School and coached several sports, including boys and girls cross-country, freshman boys' basketball, and assisted with girls spring track.

The school district has suspended him and banned him from school property.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Todd Jarrell at (856) 225-8479 or Detective Michael Waters at (856) 939-0330. Tips can also be submitted to CAMDEN.TIPS.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says only one victim has been identified in this case. If additional allegations are reported, they will be investigated.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the detention hearing or whether any additional victims may come forward.