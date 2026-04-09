DNA links Mantua Township man to cold case murders of 2 Camden County women

The Brief DNA evidence has identified Francis T. Schooley as the suspect in two 1990s murders, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Schooley, who died in 2000, is linked to the deaths of Marebeth Welsh and Jennifer Persia. Authorities say advances in DNA technology and dedicated cold case work led to the breakthrough.



DNA evidence has led detectives to identify Francis T. Schooley, a Mantua Township man who died in 2000, as the person responsible for the murders of Marebeth Welsh in 1993 and Jennifer Persia in 1994, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

What we know:

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office established a full-time Homicide Cold Case Unit in January 2024 to focus on cases that could benefit from new DNA testing and genetic genealogy. Investigators resubmitted evidence from both murders for advanced DNA analysis, which eventually matched the same unknown male profile to both crime scenes.

Authorities say Schooley was identified as the source of the DNA after kinship testing with his family members. The analysis showed it was at least 4.8 million times more likely that the DNA came from a child of Schooley’s parent than from an unrelated person, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Detectives determined Schooley had connections to both victims through past work and acquaintances. He would have been charged in both murders if he were still alive, officials said.

"Thanks to remarkable advances in DNA technology and diligent detective work, we have finally been able to bring answers to two families who have waited decades for justice," Prosecutor MacAulay said.

The backstory:

In November 1993, police found 24-year-old Marebeth Welsh dead on a Camden sidewalk. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted, and evidence at the scene suggested she was placed there after her death. DNA from her clothing did not match any immediate suspects at the time.

In April 1994, officers responded to a home in Magnolia and found 16-year-old Jennifer Persia with multiple stab wounds and a ligature around her neck. Blood evidence at the scene belonged to an unknown male, but no match was found in national databases for years.

Both cases remained unsolved for decades until recent advances in DNA technology and genetic genealogy allowed investigators to identify Schooley as the suspect.

Authorities say the Magnolia community was deeply affected by Persia’s death. Magnolia Police Chief John Huston said, "Our hearts are with her family, and while the results of this investigation cannot bring her back, we hope it offers them a measure of peace."

What they're saying:

"These cases never left the minds of our investigators, even as the years passed. We must commend Sergeant Dennis Convery and Detective Daniel Crawford for their unwavering commitment to the truth. No matter how much time passes, we will continue to pursue justice for every victim," said MacAulay.

A gazebo in Albertson Park in Magnolia is dedicated to Jennifer Persia, serving as a place for the community to remember her.

Magnolia Police Chief John Huston said, "Residents can take some comfort in knowing that both the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Magnolia Police Department remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice and will continue working tirelessly until cases like this are solved."

The investigation included multiple rounds of DNA testing, interviews with family members, and kinship analysis by several forensic labs. The process involved resubmitting evidence, working with Parabon Nanolabs, and analyzing genetic relationships to confirm Schooley’s identity as the suspect.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not detailed Schooley’s motive or whether he may be linked to other unsolved cases. It is also unclear if any additional suspects are being sought or if further charges could be considered in related investigations.