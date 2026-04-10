New video shows suspects firing at each other on North 22nd Street in shooting that hurt 18-year-old

article

The Brief Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting in Philadelphia’s 22nd District.

Video shows a group of people firing at each other on a city block.

One 18-year-old victim was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying several suspects involved in a shooting captured on video in the city’s 22nd District.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is investigating a shooting that happened March 22 in the 2000 block of North 22nd Street.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a male shot on the highway.

Video recovered from the scene shows a large group of males gathered on the block when several individuals began firing at each other from mid-block to the corner.

An 18-year-old male was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle and is listed in stable condition.

Police said one of the suspects was seen limping away from the scene but did not arrive at any local hospitals.

Suspect descriptions

Police provided the following descriptions:

Suspect #1: Male wearing a black hoodie over a white T-shirt, gray pants, white sneakers with black trim, and a dark backpack with a "BAPE" logo.

Suspect #2: Male wearing a black hoodie over a white T-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers with black trim.

Suspect #3: Male wearing a dark blue or black zip-up jacket with a light gray inner liner over a "BAPE" shark hoodie, with black pants and shoes.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details about what led to the shooting.

It’s unclear how many people were involved or if additional suspects are being sought.

What's next:

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

Anyone who sees the suspects is urged not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or contacting the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8271.

Dig deeper:

Authorities have released surveillance video showing the moments leading up to the shooting and the suspects involved. The video does not contain audio.